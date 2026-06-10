57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, loads dive equipment onto a boat before self-contained underwater breathing apparatus training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. Training in open-water conditions helps pararescuemen adapt to dynamic operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)