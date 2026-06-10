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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 6 of 9]

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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

    CROATIA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, resurfaces after self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. This training provided an opportunity to practice the procedures and techniques required for military diving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9745308
    VIRIN: 260610-F-MO337-1122
    Resolution: 5605x3729
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: HR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

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    Readiness
    Pararescueman
    Personnel Recovery
    31st FW
    57th RQS

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