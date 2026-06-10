A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, resurfaces after self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. This training provided an opportunity to practice the procedures and techniques required for military diving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9745308
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-MO337-1122
|Resolution:
|5605x3729
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|HR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.