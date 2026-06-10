57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, resurfaces after self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. This training provided an opportunity to practice the procedures and techniques required for military diving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)