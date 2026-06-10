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    VMGR-153 holds change of command [Image 8 of 13]

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    VMGR-153 holds change of command

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. Paul C. Cordes relinquished command to Lt. Col. Slade B. Ermis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9744686
    VIRIN: 260611-M-KA851-2339
    Resolution: 5652x3768
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, VMGR-153 holds change of command [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMGR-153 holds change of command
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    VMGR-153 holds change of command
    VMGR-153 holds change of command
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    MAG24, VMGR153, COC, 1stMAW

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