VMGR-153 holds change of command

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U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing salute during a pass and review as part of a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. Paul C. Cordes relinquished command to Lt. Col. Slade B. Ermis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)