VMGR-153 holds change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Forces, Pacific band participate in a change of command ceremony for Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. Paul C. Cordes relinquished command to Lt. Col. Slade B. Ermis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)