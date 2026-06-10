U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Paul C. Cordes, right, outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, receives an award during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. Paul C. Cordes relinquished command to Lt. Col. Slade B. Ermis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9744679
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-KA851-2723
|Resolution:
|5778x3852
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-153 holds change of command [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.