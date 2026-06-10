VMGR-153 holds change of command

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jada Dozier, an operations clerk with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, narrates a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. Paul C. Cordes relinquished command to Lt. Col. Slade B. Ermis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)