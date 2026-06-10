VMGR-153 holds change of command

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Andrew R. Kissick, left, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the unit guidon to Lt. Col. Paul C. Cordes, outgoing commanding officer of VMGR-153, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. Paul C. Cordes relinquished command to Lt. Col. Slade B. Ermis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)