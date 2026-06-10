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    MCSB Relief and Appointment [Image 8 of 8]

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    MCSB Relief and Appointment

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Corps Information Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Russell E. Ellis, left, incoming sergeant major of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, speaks to Marines of MCSB during the unit’s appointment and relief ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 11, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command of MCSB from Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Kliment, outgoing sergeant major of MCSB, to Ellis. (Photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9744487
    VIRIN: 260611-M-VB811-1150
    Resolution: 7802x5201
    Size: 15.74 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCSB Relief and Appointment [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCSB Relief and Appointment
    MCSB Relief and Appointment
    MCSB Relief and Appointment
    MCSB Relief and Appointment
    MCSB Relief and Appointment
    MCSB Relief and Appointment
    MCSB Relief and Appointment
    MCSB Relief and Appointment

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    Warfighting, responsibility, MARFORINFOCOM, MCSB, Marine Corps Information Command, MCIC

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