MCSB Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Russell E. Ellis, left, incoming sergeant major of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, and Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Kliment, right, outgoing sergeant major of MCSB, march during the unit’s change of appointment and relief ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 11, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command of MCSB from Kliment to Ellis. (Photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)