MCSB Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Russell E. Ellis, left, incoming sergeant major of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, salutes Lt. Col. Anthony J. DeVuono, right, commanding officer of MCSB during the unit’s appointment and relief ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 11, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command of MCSB from Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Kliment, outgoing sergeant major of MCSB, to Ellis. (Photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)