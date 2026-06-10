MCSB Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Kliment, outgoing sergeant major of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, sits with his family as Lt. Col. Anthony J. DeVuono, commanding officer of MCSB, gives parting words during the unit’s appointment and relief ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 11, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command of MCSB from Kliment to Sgt. Maj. Russell E. Ellis, incoming sergeant major of MCSB. (Photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9744481
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-VB811-1096
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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