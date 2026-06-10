MCSB Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Russell E. Ellis, left, incoming sergeant major of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, receives the Marine Corps noncommissioned officer’s sword from Lt. Col. Anthony J. DeVuono, right, commanding officer of MCSB during the unit’s appointment and relief ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 11, 2026. The tradition of the passing of the NCO sword symbolizes the transfer of responsibility. (Photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)