MCSB Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony J. DeVuono, commanding officer of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, speaks to Marines of MCSB during the unit’s appointment and relief ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 11, 2026. DeVuono spoke on his time serving with Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Kliment, left, outgoing sergeant major of MCSB. (Photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9744477
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-VB811-1087
|Resolution:
|7748x5165
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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