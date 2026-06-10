A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxis on the flightline during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The seamless execution of daily sorties by the 48th Fighter Wing during RAFL26 validates Agile Combat Employment concepts and demonstrates the wing’s ability to project overwhelming airpower alongside NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 04:29
|Photo ID:
|9742079
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-WZ808-2240
|Resolution:
|5861x3907
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.