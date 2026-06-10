Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Benjamin, left, 48th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, and Airman 1st Class Zachari Clear, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepare to taxi an F-35A Lightning II aircraft piloted by Col. Joshua Arki, 48th OG commander, during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Working side-by-side with junior Airmen on the flightline allows leadership to directly witness the technical expertise and dedication required to sustain fifth-generation airpower in a multinational and joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)