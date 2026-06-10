U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Benjamin, left, 48th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, taxis Col. Joshua Arki, 48th OG commander, on the flightline during Ramstein Flat 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Senior leaders stepping into tactical launch roles demonstrates the flexibility and all-hands-on-deck mindset required to sustain combat airpower under Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9742078
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-WZ808-2205
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.