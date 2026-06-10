Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Benjamin, left, 48th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, taxis Col. Joshua Arki, 48th OG commander, on the flightline during Ramstein Flat 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Senior leaders stepping into tactical launch roles demonstrates the flexibility and all-hands-on-deck mindset required to sustain combat airpower under Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)