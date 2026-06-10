Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Benjamin, 48th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, prepares to taxi an F-35A Lightning II aircraft piloted by Col. Joshua Arki, 48th OG commander, during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The unique opportunity for the senior enlisted leader to launch the group commander underscores the shared trust and unified teamwork that drive the 48th Fighter Wing's mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)