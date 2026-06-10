U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Benjamin, 48th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, prepares to taxi an F-35A Lightning II aircraft piloted by Col. Joshua Arki, 48th OG commander, during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The unique opportunity for the senior enlisted leader to launch the group commander underscores the shared trust and unified teamwork that drive the 48th Fighter Wing's mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9742074
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-WZ808-2127
|Resolution:
|7982x5321
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.