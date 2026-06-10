Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachari Clear, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts preflight checks on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Dedicated maintenance professionals operate around the clock from host-nation bases to ensure continuous sortie generation and high-end warfighting readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)