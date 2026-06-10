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    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland [Image 5 of 10]

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    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachari Clear, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts preflight checks on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Dedicated maintenance professionals operate around the clock from host-nation bases to ensure continuous sortie generation and high-end warfighting readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 04:36
    Photo ID: 9742071
    VIRIN: 260610-F-WZ808-2103
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland
    Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland

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    TAGS

    F-35
    48 FW
    48 OG
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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