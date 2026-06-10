U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachari Clear, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts preflight checks on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Dedicated maintenance professionals operate around the clock from host-nation bases to ensure continuous sortie generation and high-end warfighting readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9742071
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-WZ808-2103
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.09 MB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.