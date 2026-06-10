U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Arki, 48th Operations Group commander, conducts preflight checks during Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Operating directly out of Pirkkala gave senior leaders the opportunity to witness first-hand the seamless integration and outstanding support provided by Finnish Air Force counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 04:31
|Photo ID:
|9742076
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-WZ808-2133
|Resolution:
|7569x5046
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.