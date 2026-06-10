Leading from the Flightline: 48th OG Command Team Launches Sorties in Finland

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U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Arki, 48th Operations Group commander, conducts preflight checks during Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. Operating directly out of Pirkkala gave senior leaders the opportunity to witness first-hand the seamless integration and outstanding support provided by Finnish Air Force counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)