Turbo Distribution 2026

260521-N-YM856-1217 GULFPORT, MS. (May 21, 2026) Soldiers assigned to 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS) discuss evacuating a simulated casualty at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4, May 21, 2026. The simulated training is part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9740919
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-YM856-1217
|Resolution:
|4246x2825
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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