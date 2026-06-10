Turbo Distribution 2026

260518-N-YM856-1058 GULFPORT, MS. (May 18, 2026) Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army 74th Engineer Dive Detachment (20th ENG BDE) conduct a hydrographic survey at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4, May 18, 2026. Turbo Distribution is an U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) exercise to assess the readiness of joint forces to rapidly establish and operate a port to receive vital equipment and supplies in response to potential contingencies. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9740846
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-YM856-1058
|Resolution:
|4246x2825
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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