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    Turbo Distribution 2026 [Image 3 of 15]

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    Turbo Distribution 2026

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    260518-N-YM856-1058 GULFPORT, MS. (May 18, 2026) Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army 74th Engineer Dive Detachment (20th ENG BDE) conduct a hydrographic survey at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4, May 18, 2026. Turbo Distribution is an U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) exercise to assess the readiness of joint forces to rapidly establish and operate a port to receive vital equipment and supplies in response to potential contingencies. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9740846
    VIRIN: 260518-N-YM856-1058
    Resolution: 4246x2825
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Turbo Distribution 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Brittney Kinsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TRANSCOM

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