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    Turbo Distribution 2026 [Image 9 of 15]

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    Turbo Distribution 2026

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    260521-N-YM856-1146 GULFPORT, MS. (May 21, 2026) Cargo is unloaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy. P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll on, roll off ship at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4, May 21, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9740897
    VIRIN: 260521-N-YM856-1146
    Resolution: 4246x2825
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Turbo Distribution 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Brittney Kinsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Turbo Distribution 2026
    Turbo Distribution 2026
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    Turbo Distribution 2026
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