Turbo Distribution 2026

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260521-N-YM856-1016 GULFPORT, MS. (May 21, 2026) Cargo is unloaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy. P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll on, roll off ship at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4, May 21, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)