Turbo Distribution 2026

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260518-N-YM856-1007 GULFPORT, MS. (May 18, 2026) Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army 74th Engineer Dive Detachment (20th ENG BDE) conduct a hydrographic survey at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4, May 18, 2026. Turbo Distribution is an U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) exercise to assess the readiness of joint forces to rapidly establish and operate a port to receive vital equipment and supplies in response to potential contingencies. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)