Turbo Distribution 2026

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260521-N-YM856-1182 GULFPORT, MS. (May 21, 2026) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kodjo Adoukonou and U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Mitchell, both assigned to 49th Seaport Operations Company, 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Trans. Brigade (Expeditionary) verify the delivery of equipment unloaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy. P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll on, roll off ship at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4, May 21, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)