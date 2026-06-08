Park Ranger Marlene Schmitt

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QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— Marlene Schmitt, a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, poses for a photo upstream of Whitlow Range Dam after conducting an environmental compliance assessment of the area May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Schmitt worked for the National Park Service as a seasonal park ranger at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington for six years prior to working with USACE. She has a master’s degree in environmental science from Washington State University. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)