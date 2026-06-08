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    Park Ranger Marlene Schmitt [Image 5 of 5]

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    Park Ranger Marlene Schmitt

    QUEEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— Marlene Schmitt, a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, poses for a photo upstream of Whitlow Range Dam after conducting an environmental compliance assessment of the area May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Schmitt worked for the National Park Service as a seasonal park ranger at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington for six years prior to working with USACE. She has a master’s degree in environmental science from Washington State University. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9735672
    VIRIN: 260513-A-RY318-1027
    Resolution: 5149x3433
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: QUEEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Park Ranger Marlene Schmitt [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPL Park Rangers
    Black Bovine Beauties
    Cow 106
    Whitlow Dam Downstream
    Park Ranger Marlene Schmitt

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Alamitos
    Los Angeles District
    dam inspections
    Whitlow Range Dam
    Park RangersWhitlow Range Dam

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