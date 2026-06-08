QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— Marlene Schmitt, a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, poses for a photo upstream of Whitlow Range Dam after conducting an environmental compliance assessment of the area May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Schmitt worked for the National Park Service as a seasonal park ranger at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington for six years prior to working with USACE. She has a master’s degree in environmental science from Washington State University. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9735672
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-RY318-1027
|Resolution:
|5149x3433
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|QUEEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Park Ranger Marlene Schmitt [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Park ranger leads environmental inspections of Arizona dams
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