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    Black Bovine Beauties [Image 2 of 5]

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    Black Bovine Beauties

    QUEEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— Park Rangers Emily Hibbard, right, and Joseph Carranza Escobar find encroaching cattle during an environmental inspection of the Whitlow Range Dam Area May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Although the black bovine beauties seemed content to graze on U.S. Army Corps of Engineer lands, it is unauthorized use of federal property and is a potential safety hazard for the herd grazing upstream. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9735665
    VIRIN: 260513-A-RY318-1007
    Resolution: 5220x3480
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: QUEEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Bovine Beauties [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPL Park Rangers
    Black Bovine Beauties
    Cow 106
    Whitlow Dam Downstream
    Park Ranger Marlene Schmitt

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Park Rangers
    dam inspections
    USACE
    Whitlow Range Dam

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