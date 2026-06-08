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QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— Park Rangers Emily Hibbard, right, and Joseph Carranza Escobar find encroaching cattle during an environmental inspection of the Whitlow Range Dam Area May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Although the black bovine beauties seemed content to graze on U.S. Army Corps of Engineer lands, it is unauthorized use of federal property and is a potential safety hazard for the herd grazing upstream. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)