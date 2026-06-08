Whitlow Dam Downstream

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QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— Pictured is the downstream portion of Whitlow Range Dam May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Whitlow Range Dam is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and is approximately 50 miles east of Phoenix. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)