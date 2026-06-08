QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— Pictured is the downstream portion of Whitlow Range Dam May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Whitlow Range Dam is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and is approximately 50 miles east of Phoenix. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9735670
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-RY318-1019
|Resolution:
|4984x3322
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|QUEEN VALLEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Whitlow Dam Downstream [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Park ranger leads environmental inspections of Arizona dams
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