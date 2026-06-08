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    Whitlow Dam Downstream [Image 4 of 5]

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    Whitlow Dam Downstream

    QUEEN VALLEY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— Pictured is the downstream portion of Whitlow Range Dam May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Whitlow Range Dam is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and is approximately 50 miles east of Phoenix. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9735670
    VIRIN: 260513-A-RY318-1019
    Resolution: 4984x3322
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: QUEEN VALLEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whitlow Dam Downstream [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Park Rangers
    Los Angeles District
    dam inspections
    Whitlow Range Dam

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