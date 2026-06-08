SPL Park Rangers

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QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— From left, Joseph Carranza Escobar, Marlene Schmitt and Emily Hibbard, park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, pose with their ATV helmets before preforming an environmental inspection of the Whitlow Range Dam Area May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)