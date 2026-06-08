QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— From left, Joseph Carranza Escobar, Marlene Schmitt and Emily Hibbard, park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, pose with their ATV helmets before preforming an environmental inspection of the Whitlow Range Dam Area May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9735660
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-RY318-1005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|QUEEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPL Park Rangers [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Park ranger leads environmental inspections of Arizona dams
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