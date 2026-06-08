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QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz.— U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers observe an encroaching cow during an environmental inspection of the Whitlow Range Dam May 13 near Queen Valley, Arizona. Although the cow, labeled 106, seemed content with the photographer, she wasn’t particularly fond of the park rangers. The dam area is controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is not authorized for private grazing. It is also a potential safety hazard for the herds grazing upstream during sudden rain. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)