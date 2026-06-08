374 AW leadership immerses with MERC

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, repairs a piece of medical equipment inside of an operating room during an immersion with the 374th Medical Support Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. Reliable medical equipment supports patient care capabilities and contributes to the health and readiness of service members, families and civilian personnel assigned to Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)