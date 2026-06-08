374 AW leadership immerses with MERC

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and his spouse Carolyn McElhaney pose for a photo with Airmen assigned to the 374th Medical Support Squadron during an immersion with the 374th Medical Support Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. The 374 MDSS enables the delivery of safe, reliable healthcare by managing medical logistics, equipment maintenance and operational support for the military treatment facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)