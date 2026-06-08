374 AW leadership immerses with MERC

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Medical equipment used during surgical procedures is displayed during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. Reliable medical equipment supports patient care capabilities and contributes to the health and readiness of service members, families and civilian personnel assigned to Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)