Medical equipment used during surgical procedures is displayed during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. Reliable medical equipment supports patient care capabilities and contributes to the health and readiness of service members, families and civilian personnel assigned to Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9735412
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-LX373-1119
|Resolution:
|4970x3733
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW leadership immerses with MERC [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.