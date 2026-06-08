U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and his spouse Carolyn McElhaney pose for a photo with Airmen assigned to the 374th Medical Support Squadron during an immersion with the unit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. The immersion provided Wing leadership with a firsthand understanding of how medical support professionals sustain mission readiness through the maintenance and repair of medical equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9735414
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-LX373-1120
|Resolution:
|5063x3369
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW leadership immerses with MERC [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.