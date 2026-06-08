374 AW leadership immerses with MERC

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and his spouse Carolyn McElhaney pose for a photo with Airmen assigned to the 374th Medical Support Squadron during an immersion with the unit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. The immersion provided Wing leadership with a firsthand understanding of how medical support professionals sustain mission readiness through the maintenance and repair of medical equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)