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    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC [Image 2 of 7]

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    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, cleans a part before installing onto a piece of medical equipment inside of an operating room during an immersion with the 374th Medical Support Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. The immersion provided Wing leadership with a firsthand understanding of how medical support professionals sustain mission readiness through the maintenance and repair of medical equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9735410
    VIRIN: 260608-F-LX373-1079
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 AW leadership immerses with MERC [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC
    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC
    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC
    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC
    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC
    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC
    374 AW leadership immerses with MERC

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    374th Medical Group
    Immersion
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    Medical Equipment Repair Center

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