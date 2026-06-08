374 AW leadership immerses with MERC

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, cleans a part before installing onto a piece of medical equipment inside of an operating room during an immersion with the 374th Medical Support Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. The immersion provided Wing leadership with a firsthand understanding of how medical support professionals sustain mission readiness through the maintenance and repair of medical equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)