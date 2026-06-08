A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, parks after landing on a dirt runway at Delamar Dry Lake near Alamo, Nevada, May 28, 2026. The 66th WPS participated in a Weapons School Integration mission, challenging students to develop tactically relevant plans integrating multiple mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9735222
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-ST683-2343
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|DELAMAR DRY LAKE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.