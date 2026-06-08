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    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission [Image 16 of 20]

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    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission

    DELAMAR DRY LAKE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force combat controller assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 57th Weapons Squadron, USAFWS, after landing on a dirt runway at Delamar Dry Lake near Alamo, Nevada, May 28, 2026. The 66th and 57th WPS participated in a Weapons School Integration mission, challenging students to develop tactically relevant plans integrating multiple mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 19:06
    Photo ID: 9735215
    VIRIN: 260528-F-ST683-2591
    Resolution: 2003x1335
    Size: 375.01 KB
    Location: DELAMAR DRY LAKE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, 66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission
    66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    A-10
    Nellis AFB
    readiness
    NTTR
    lethality

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