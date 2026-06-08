A U.S. Air Force combat controller assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, marshals an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft after landing on a dirt runway at Delamar Dry Lake near Alamo, Nevada, May 28, 2026. The 66th WPS provided close air support and forward air control during a Weapons School Integration mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9735218
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-ST683-2237
|Resolution:
|3663x2442
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|DELAMAR DRY LAKE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.