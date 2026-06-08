66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission

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A U.S. Air Force combat controller assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, marshals an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft after landing on a dirt runway at Delamar Dry Lake near Alamo, Nevada, May 28, 2026. The 66th WPS provided close air support and forward air control during a Weapons School Integration mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)