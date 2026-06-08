A U.S. Air Force combat controller assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 57th Weapons Squadron during a Weapons School mission at Delamar Dry Lake near Alamo, Nevada, May 28, 2026. The mission challenged Weapons School students to sharpen their mastery of weapons employment and tactics integration across combat and mobility forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9735216
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-ST683-2694
|Resolution:
|3990x2660
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|DELAMAR DRY LAKE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.