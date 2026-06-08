66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission

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A U.S. Air Force combat controller assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 57th Weapons Squadron during a Weapons School mission at Delamar Dry Lake near Alamo, Nevada, May 28, 2026. The mission challenged Weapons School students to sharpen their mastery of weapons employment and tactics integration across combat and mobility forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)