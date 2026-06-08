66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission

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Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, are parked during a Weapons School mission at Delamar Dry Lake near Alamo, Nevada, May 28, 2026. The mission challenged Weapons School students to sharpen their mastery of weapons employment and tactics integration across combat and mobility forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)