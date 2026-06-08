66, 29, 57 WPS execute WSINT mission

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A U.S. Air Force combat controller assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 57th Weapons Squadron, USAFWS, after landing on a dirt runway at Delamar Dry Lake near Alamo, Nevada, May 28, 2026. The 66th and 57th WPS participated in a Weapons School Integration mission, challenging students to develop tactically relevant plans integrating multiple mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)