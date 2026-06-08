U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, compete in a tire flip event during the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety stand-down at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, June 5, 2026. 101 Critical Days of Summer is an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 16:40
|Photo ID:
|9735001
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-QW512-1605
|Resolution:
|7298x4868
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.