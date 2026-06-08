MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer

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U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, compete in a tire flip event during the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety stand-down at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, June 5, 2026. 101 Critical Days of Summer is an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)