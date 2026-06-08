MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Earl Sweigart, the commanding officer of Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Sgt. Maj. Antonio Colon, the sergeant major of H&HS, MCAS Miramar, attend the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety stand-down at MCAS Miramar, June 5, 2026. 101 Critical Days of Summer is an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)