MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar receive instruction from instructors from American Supercamp during the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety stand-down at MCAS Miramar, June 5, 2026. 101 Critical Days of Summer is an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)