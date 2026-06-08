MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer

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U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier Gen. Henry Dolberry, the assistant wing commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives an opening statement to Marines stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar during the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety stand-down at MCAS Miramar, June 5, 2026. 101 Critical Days of Summer is an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)