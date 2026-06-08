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    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer [Image 4 of 13]

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    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar drive motorbikes during the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety stand-down at MCAS Miramar, June 5, 2026. 101 Critical Days of Summer is an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9734991
    VIRIN: 260605-M-QW512-1081
    Resolution: 6633x4424
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer
    MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer

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    MCAS Miramar
    Motorbikes
    Marine
    Safety
    Sports
    101 CDOC

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