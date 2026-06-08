MCAS Miramar participates in 101 Critical Days of Summer

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Lt. Col. Robert Holt, the maintenance management officer with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Lt. Col. Anthony F. Reynolds, the installation logistics director for MCAS Miramar, attend the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety stand-down at MCAS Miramar, June 5, 2026. 101 Critical Days of Summer is an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)