Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miguel Serrano, radio frequency transmissions systems apprentice, 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, demonstrates a TAMPA 1.3 antenna for Brig. Gen. Jake Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2026. The self-calibrating antenna can be set up by one Airman in approximately 30 minutes, increasing the unit’s ability to provide expeditionary communications in austere or rapidly changing environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy)