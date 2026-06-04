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    Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas [Image 4 of 6]

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    Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas

    TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jake Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, receives a combat communications capabilities briefing from Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Peña, network operations specialist, 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2026. The briefing highlighted how the 156th Wing is integrating new communications capabilities as part of ongoing mission-conversion efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9732301
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-WK105-1027
    Resolution: 7124x4749
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: TOA BAJA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas [Image 6 of 6], by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas
    Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas
    Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas
    Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas
    Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas
    Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas

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    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
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    156th Wing
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