U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jake Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, receives a combat communications capabilities briefing from Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Peña, network operations specialist, 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2026. The briefing highlighted how the 156th Wing is integrating new communications capabilities as part of ongoing mission-conversion efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9732301
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-WK105-1027
|Resolution:
|7124x4749
|Size:
|14.7 MB
|Location:
|TOA BAJA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas [Image 6 of 6], by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
When mission funding meets operational reality
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