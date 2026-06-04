Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jake Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, receives a combat communications capabilities briefing from Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Peña, network operations specialist, 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2026. The briefing highlighted how the 156th Wing is integrating new communications capabilities as part of ongoing mission-conversion efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy)